JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Planning to catch a flight? Expect to drop some extra dough. Jet fuel has spiked to the highest level in more than two years. “If you’re paying 75% more than you were a year ago to gas up your car, I think you can relate to the plight airlines are facing when they have to pump tens of thousands of gallons of fuel into every one of their planes to transport us,” said Henry Harteveldt with Atmosphere Research.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO