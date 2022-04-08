Review: Oscar-Winning Free Solo Filmmakers Rocket from Mountains to the Stars in Return to Space

Pixar’s Turning Red is another groundbreaking stunner that combines elements of both Eastern and Western animation style to tell the story of Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a confident 13-year-old girl living in late-1990s Toronto and torn between being her mother’s (Sandra Oh) dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence—typified by her love of the boy band 4*Town. But even the watchful eye of her mother can’t stop her hormones and general energy levels from getting out of hand and turning her into a giant red panda one day, seemingly out of the blue. When she calms down, she turns back into Mei, but part of what the film is about is the joy of letting go, being yourself, and not feeling like you have to be placid in your teenage years. The film is creation of Academy Award-winner Domee Shi (the Pixar short Bao), and it, in part, reflects her experience growing up in a somewhat traditional home.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO