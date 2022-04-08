ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: Oscar-Winning Free Solo Filmmakers Rocket from Mountains to the Stars in Return to Space

By Steve Prokopy
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are best known for profiling death-defying feats of bravery/foolishness at various spots around the Earth in films like Free Solo, The Rescue and Meru. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that the next mountain the directing team set out to conquer...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WJLA

DC native filmmaker lands first Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Short

WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. native is preparing to attend the 2022 Academy Awards Sunday night, hoping to nab the Oscar for Best Documentary Short 2022. "Audible," is a film about the Maryland School for the Deaf, directed by Matt Ogens, who was born and raised here, with his entire family still living in the area. He's currently working in L.A. as a documentary filmmaker.
WASHINGTON, DC
Third Coast Review

Review: Nostalgia, Ambition and Outer Space Loom Large in Richard Linklater’s Endearing Apollo 10½

The film opens with a flight of fancy. Stan is so obsessed with the race to the moon that he remembers an incident in which two government agents (Zachary Levi and Glen Powell) came to see him at school to recruit him for a secret mission. It turns out that the NASA scientists and designers made the Apollo capsule too small for adults, so they ask Stan if he’ll be the first boy in space (secretly), pretending to be the Apollo astronauts. People watching at home will never know the difference since the scale will be correct, and Stan will be the unsung hero of the space program. He tries to play it cool, but he accepts the offer, and the secret training begins immediately.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Hurley
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bob Behnken
Person
Jimmy Chin
Third Coast Review

Review: In Pixar’s Turning Red, a Teenager Learns to Harness—and Appreciate—the Beast Within

When you’re a thirteen-year-old girl, there’s nothing quite as dramatic—our traumatic—as being a thirteen-year-old girl. Hormones are raging, bodies are changing, there’s so much you don’t know about who you are, who you’re supposed to be, how you’re supposed to be, and even the slightest misstep, whether you realize you made it or not, can make you a social pariah across an entire middle school. It’s daunting, to say the least.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Gagarine Channels Youthful Angst with Heartfelt, Insightful Filmmaking

Playing out like a faded photograph of a bygone era on the periphery of Paris, Gagarine comes courtesy of first-time feature filmmakers Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh, who based the work on their 2015 short. That film features interviews with the residents of the Gagarine Cité housing project, which at the time was slated to be cleared out and torn down (you can hear bits of those interviews during the end credits of the feature, and some of those residents have small parts as well). But far from a documentary, Gagarine focuses on 16-year-old Youri (Alseni Bathily, in his first acting role), who lives in a unit with his younger brother in the aftermath of their mother abandoning them to live with a new boyfriend.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Interview: Turning Red Supervising Animator (and One-Time Chicagoan) on Creating the Film’s Look, Channeling His Inner Awkward Teen, and Catching Movies at Music Box Theatre

Pixar’s Turning Red is another groundbreaking stunner that combines elements of both Eastern and Western animation style to tell the story of Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a confident 13-year-old girl living in late-1990s Toronto and torn between being her mother’s (Sandra Oh) dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence—typified by her love of the boy band 4*Town. But even the watchful eye of her mother can’t stop her hormones and general energy levels from getting out of hand and turning her into a giant red panda one day, seemingly out of the blue. When she calms down, she turns back into Mei, but part of what the film is about is the joy of letting go, being yourself, and not feeling like you have to be placid in your teenage years. The film is creation of Academy Award-winner Domee Shi (the Pixar short Bao), and it, in part, reflects her experience growing up in a somewhat traditional home.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Travel#Space Exploration#Tesla
Third Coast Review

Review: Tunic Is a Beautiful Mix of Minimalism and Nostalgia

Tunic is an isometric action adventure game with an emphasis on discovery and exploration. In it ,you play as a brave little fox exploring a mysterious land. At first, you only have a stick to defend yourself—but as you explore, more of the world and its secrets will become obvious to you. Its mysteries will be revealed through explorations, but also through collecting game manual pages. Tunic doesn’t even really tell you how to play it—instead, it encourages you to experiment and try things out. In fact, by design, information is obfuscated behind a mysterious language. By doing this, Tunic manages to feel like a nostalgia trip for a game I’ve never played, like I’m a child figuring out a an import game—or I’m too young to be able to read, but can still work the controls. Tunic, quite literally, invokes a feeling in me I haven’t had since I was a small child.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: The First Two Episodes of a New Television Adaptation of Halo are Going to Disappoint Fans

The moment I heard Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” instead of Martin O’Donnell’s iconic Halo score, I knew something wasn’t right. Gamers have been waiting for a live action adaptation of Halo for over a decade now. The closest we got was Neil Blomkamp’s collection of short, gritty, live action combat sequences filmed to promote the release of Halo 3 back in 2010. While all the signs pointed to a live-action adaptation then, Blomkamp’s project eventually fizzled out — later turning into District 9. Those early, documentary-like clips have burned themselves into fans’ heads for what a live action Halo adaptation should look like. But short clips of combat footage does not a series make, and while the Halo TV series has taken notes from Blomkamp in regards to depiction of the combat, it changes a few things that managed to raise the eyebrows of even this casual fan.
TV SERIES
PIX11

Star-studded Wall-to-Wall Selected Shorts returns to Symphony Space

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, Symphony Space is hosting a free special event in celebration of short fiction. Some of Hollywood’s most recognizable names are slated to take center stage to read newly commissioned short stories to the public. Symphony Space was founded in 1978 and, since […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Hubble Space Telescope reveals two strange planets where it rains vapourised rock and the atmosphere is ‘sunburned’

New research from the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed details behind two ‘super-hot Jupiter’ planets, one where it rains vapourised rock and another where its atmosphere is being “sunburned” by its star.‘Hot Jupiters’ are extremely large planets that experience scorching temperatures due to their proximity to their sun. These bodies reach temperatures above 1,600 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to vaporize most metals, including titanium, and are the hottest planetary atmospheres humans have ever discovered."We still don’t have a good understanding of weather in different planetary environments," said David Sing of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, co-author...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Movie review: 'Father Stu' can't redeem inept filmmaking

LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- The true story of Stuart Long may very well be inspiring. However, the movie Father Stu, in theaters Wednesday, only inspires unintentional laughter. Stu (Mark Wahlberg) is an amateur boxer who has to retire because his injuries keep getting infected. He decides to move...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Third Coast Review

Interview: Chicago Native Graham Moore on the Precision of The Outfit, the Art of the Reveal and Setting the Film in 1950s Chicago

When last we met Chicago native Graham Moore, he was picking up an Oscar for his first produced screenplay, 2014’s The Imitation Game. If memory serves, at the time, he also had a draft completed for an adaptation of Erik Larson’s bestselling book The Devil in the White City, which has since moved on to other writers and producers as far as we know. Since then, he and writing partner Johnathan McClain collaborated on a fantastic tale, set in 1950s Chicago, about an English tailor named Leonard (Mark Rylance) who operates a low-key shop with his assistant. Mable (Zoey Deutch), where he makes impeccable clothes for whoever can afford them, including a mob boss named Roy (Simon Russell Beale), and his lieutenants (Dylan O’Brien and Johnny Flynn). The mobsters also use Leonard’s shop to house a dropbox that gets filled up every day with protection money for Roy’s services, and as shady characters move in and out of Leonard’s shop, he keeps his head down, on his work, and he listens.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Retrospective: Music Box Theatre Presents a Week of All Things Weird, Wonderful and Totally Lynchian

Five years (and one pandemic) after its first go-round with an all-David-Lynch, all-the-time program, Chicago’s Music Box Theatre again presents a week-long retrospective on “one of the greatest and most original American filmmakers in existence” (according to the theater’s press release). David Lynch: A Complete Retrospective – The Return runs April 7 – 14 at the Lakeview cinema, featuring over a dozen films by the filmmaker plus documentaries, music videos and more. Films by Lynch will be screened on 35mm film, and several special guests are schedules to make appearances, too.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Short Form Iron Lung Masters the Unseen With Brilliant Atmosphere

There’s just something about low fidelity horror games that scare me more often than games using cutting edge graphics. Perhaps the fuzzy, low poly graphics force my brain to fill in the horrifying details—or maybe it’s something about how games with PlayStation One era graphics somehow feel cursed. Iron Lung uses that aesthetic well, resulting in a masterpiece of tension on the part of developer David Szymanski. You might know Szymanski for his work with New Blood Interactive, and games like Dusk that utilize similar, “old school” style graphics. But while Dusk empowers you with speed and an arsenal of weapons, you’re as helpless as can be in Iron Lung.
VIDEO GAMES
thecinemaholic.com

Review: Bad Vegan Transcends the Boundaries of Nonfiction Filmmaking

Is it a mere coincidence that a slew of tv shows and movies about scam artists have come out in just the last few weeks? First ‘Inventing Anna’ and ‘The Tinder Swindler’, then ‘The DropOut’, and now ‘Bad Vegan’. I believe it is more of a sign of our times. People are becoming more susceptible to buying into false narratives, whether it be the rampant fake news in the media or the whole influencer culture. And with the omnipresence of social media, it is getting almost impossible for people to separate truth from lies and information from misinformation. But if there’s one group of people relishing this chaos, it is the scam artists. Strangely, while scammers are certainly despicable, shows and films made on them are more often than not entertaining — and sometimes revealing. ‘Bad Vegan’ exemplifies exactly that.
TV SERIES
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
324
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy