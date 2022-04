City Lake in Boonville will be the place to be this summer with "Picnic In The Park". Boonville, Indiana has so much to offer families, especially during the summer. I mean we have Scales Lake, Richard's Pool, Tastee Freeze, and of course City Lake. For those who don't know, City Lake in Boonville is a great place to spend the day during the summer. Of course, there is the lake, where you can go fishing, or simply walk around, but there is also a basketball court, splash park, playground, pavilions for gatherings, and a lot of space for some fun. That's why the Boonville Merchant's Association plan on taking advantage of all of those things to bring you a day full of games, music, and more fun at City Lake!

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO