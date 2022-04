With its back against the wall in extra innings and a runner on first, it was hard for Florida softball to avoid sounding like a broken record at the plate. In the bottom of the ninth inning, UF freshman catcher Sam Roe got on with a leadoff single through the left side. But after eight complete innings and 128 total pitches, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy decided the final three outs would come from senior right-handed flamethrower Montana Fouts.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO