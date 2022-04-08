This Is the County in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,360 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 285 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 298 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Lansing metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Eaton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Eaton County stands at 361 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lansing-East Lansing metro area, Eaton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 6, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Eaton County, MI 361 394 24,493 26,735 2 Clinton County, MI 268 209 27,218 21,202 3 Ingham County, MI 261 757 22,062 63,884

