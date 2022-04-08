ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Roman Josi's record night leads Predators past Senators

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDIpf_0f37SzCt00

Roman Josi became the Nashville Predators’ all-time single-season points leader as the defenseman’s three assists led Nashville to a 3-2 road win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Josi has 68 assists to go along with 19 goals during his career year. With 87 points, Josi topped Paul Kariya’s previous franchise record of 85 points in the 2005-06 season. Josi is also just the 13th defenseman in NHL history to record 85 or more points in a season.

The victory extended Nashville’s lead atop the Western Conference wild card standings. The Predators (41-25-4, 86 points) also moved within four points of the St. Louis Blues for third place in the Central Division.

Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist for the Predators. Duchene has eight points (three goals, five assists) over a five-game points streak.

Tanner Jeannot and Ryan Johansen also scored, with Johansen collecting the game-winner on a power-play goal at 12:38 of the third period. Johansen has three power-play goals in his last two games.

Special teams also were a major factor at the other end of the ice, as Nashville killed off all four of Ottawa’s power-play attempts.

Mathieu Joseph and Josh Norris scored for the Senators (26-38-6, 58 points), who were looking for their first four-game winning streak of the season.

Since being acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 20, Joseph has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in eight games with the Senators.

Norris also has been hot, as his third-period goal extended the forward’s points streak to a career-best seven games.

Nashville goalie Juuse Saros stopped 27 of 29 shots. Saros earned his 35th win of the season, tying him with the Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy for the league lead.

Anton Forsberg stopped 31 of 34 shots for Ottawa.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine checking reports of Russian use of chemical weapons

LVIV, Ukraine, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday defended the war in Ukraine as a "noble" mission that would achieve its goals as his troops massed for a new offensive amid allegations of rape, brutality against civilians and possible use of chemical weapons. Ukrainian officials urged...
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden says 'ghost gun' crackdown should be 'just the start' on gun control: 'None of this absolves Congress'

President Biden has had incremental success at implementing gun control through executive action, rolling out a rule last year to regulate pistol-stablizing braces, directing his Justice Department to target gun traffickers, and announcing a new crackdown on "ghost guns" Monday. While the president touted his administration’s actions, he also said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Hill

Trump’s Oz endorsement in Pennsylvania vexes GOP allies

Frustration is mounting on the GOP’s right flank over former President Trump’s endorsement of Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon who rose to fame as a talk show host, got a jolt over the weekend when his campaign received a surprise endorsement from Trump, who observers previously said might stay out of the race. The imprimatur instantly changed the tenor of the race, providing Oz with the backing of the GOP’s most popular politician and de facto leader.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Paul Kariya
NBC News

How Elon Musk shook up Twitter in 7 days of chaos

For the last seven days, Elon Musk has made major headlines. But it’s not Tesla, where he’s CEO, that he’s toying with this time. Instead, he’s been making waves around his recent investment in Twitter. Last week’s news that he had purchased enough Twitter stock to...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy