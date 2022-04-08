ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oilers edge Kings, stretch lead for second in Pacific

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYpyQ_0f37SggK00

Connor McDavid got the Edmonton Oilers started with a goal just over three minutes into the game and the visiting Edmonton Oilers went on beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday to solidify their hold on second place in the Pacific Division.

Evan Bouchard collected a goal and two assists, McDavid had a two-point night and Warren Foegele also scored as the Oilers (42-25-5, 89 points) extended their winning streak to six games. Edmonton has two victories over the Kings in that stretch, including a 4-3 shootout decision at home on March 30.

Oilers goalie Mike Smith made 31 saves.

Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson also tallied and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves as Los Angeles missed out on a chance to retake second place from Edmonton. The Kings (38-25-10, 86 points) lost their second consecutive game and are 2-3-1 over their past six.

Edmonton, which saw team goals leader Leon Draisaitl return after missing a game for a maintenance day, won the season series 3-1-0 over Los Angeles.

McDavid stepped up early in the game to score his 42nd of the season. Bouchard intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and hit McDavid with a pass as he rushed in off the bench. From a sharp angle on the left side, McDavid put his shot over Quick’s right shoulder.

The Kings pulled even at 2:29 of the second period when Moore scored his 14th of the season. On an Edmonton power play, Moore picked up a turnover near the boards, spun out of traffic and beat Smith between the pads. It was Moore’s NHL-leading fifth short-handed goal of the season.

The Oilers went up for good 2-1 at 15:26 of the second period when Foegele took a centering pass from Derek Ryan and scored from the slot for his 10th of the season.

Edmonton doubled the lead at 4:01 of the third period when Bouchard scored his 10th of the season. The Kings kept it close when Arvidsson scored three minutes later, his 20th.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crowded Republican Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for his support. In a statement Saturday evening, Trump said his decision was “all about winning elections” as he formally backed the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Austrian chancellor tells Putin to end Ukraine war

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine and raised the issue of “serious war crimes” committed by the Russian military. Nehammer was the first European leader to meet Putin in Moscow since...
POLITICS
NBC News

Russia appoints general with cruel history to oversee Ukraine offensive

Russia's reported appointment of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, a man with a history of targeting civilians, to take over operations in Ukraine marks what some military analysts see as an indication that Russia intends to terrorize civilians as the war progresses. Dvornikov, who most recently oversaw Russian troops in Syria, was...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Warren Foegele
Person
Viktor Arvidsson
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Leon Draisaitl
ABC News

Russia's war to shrink Ukraine economy 45%

The World Bank says Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45.1% this year because of Russia’s invasion, which has shut down half of the country’s businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy