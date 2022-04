SANANGELO, Texas – Four members of Angelo State University’s Ram Powerlifting Club finished in the top five in their respective contests, one of which included a Gold Medalist and one national runner-up, at the U.S.A. Powerlifting Collegiate National Meet in Lombard, Illinois. Winning Gold in the 181-pound weight class of the Men’s Collegiate Equipped category was Michael […]

LOMBARD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO