Some of the most beloved works of the symphonic repertoire, as well as some more obscure orchestral works, highlight the 2022-23 season of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. This season will also feature the first fruits of a new partnership between the orchestra and the University of Tulsa with a new series, the Dr. David B. Waters Chamber Orchestra Series, which will take place in the Lorton Performance Center on the TU campus.

TULSA, OK ・ 29 DAYS AGO