Ahh, Spring. The birds start chirping, the grass begins to grow and turn from that dreary beige color to lush green, and flowers begin to bud as they begin the next cycle of life. It's also the time of year we start to see those dreaded orange barrels popping up all over Indiana roads like those unwanted dandelions in our yard. Some of which will be appearing soon on a heavily traveled stretch of road on Evansville's north side.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 21 DAYS AGO