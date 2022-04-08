Super Pumped (Season 1 Episode 7) Season finale, “Same Last Name” trailer, release date

Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, sets out to find a suitable wife. Startattle.com – Bridgerton | Netflix. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the nature of his intentions – a true love match is not high on his priority list – and decides to do everything to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

TV SERIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO