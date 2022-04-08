ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Union take shutout streak into matchup against the Columbus Crew

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus Crew (2-1-2) vs. Philadelphia Union (4-0-1) LINE: Philadelphia -101, Columbus +269, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union head into a matchup with the Columbus...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Austin FC beats Minnesota United 1-0 in physical slugfest

Austin FC defeated Minnesota United FC thanks to the sole goal of the game from Austin’s Maximiliano Urruti. The goal came after a no-call in the box that led to Urruti’s unmarked finish from just inside the box. Minnesota United had their chances, but could never break through. Austin FC records their 3rd win of the MLS season and now ranks 4th place in the West.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds Saturday

LINE: Braves -167, Reds +142; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record at home last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Bernard King ranks No. 50

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown begins today with player No. 50, Bernard King. Bernard King's career highlights:. Four-time All-Star.
NBA
FOX Sports

Are the Philadelphia 76ers heading for a first-round exit?

The Philadelphia 76ers have their championship contender checklist just about complete entering the NBA playoffs. The Sixers sport a devastating one-two scoring punch, comprised of MVP candidate Joel Embiid and ex-scoring champion James Harden. They also have a bevy of effective role players and 80 games of proven success, as they sit just three games behind first-place Miami in the East.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy