Austin FC defeated Minnesota United FC thanks to the sole goal of the game from Austin’s Maximiliano Urruti. The goal came after a no-call in the box that led to Urruti’s unmarked finish from just inside the box. Minnesota United had their chances, but could never break through. Austin FC records their 3rd win of the MLS season and now ranks 4th place in the West.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO