PHILADELPHIA, PA — SEPTA is preparing to launch an institutional pass program that will help bolster an inclusive recovery for the region. “SEPTA Key Advantage” will allow participating institutions to acquire SEPTA Key cards directly from the Authority and distribute them to employees. Phase I of the program will be a six-month pilot with three introductory partners – Drexel University, Penn Medicine, and Wawa stores in the city of Philadelphia. These partners are ideal to help SEPTA launch this program, as they all have multi-site facilities and represent a broad range of organizational types, including retail, medical, and higher education.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO