ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Update on the Stimulus: College Grads and New Parents Can Claim $1,400 on Their Tax Returns in 2021

By Tommie Fields
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEtkb_0f379Rt700

You may be eligible for up to $1,400 in stimulus money if you had a new baby in 2021 or graduated from college in the Class of 2020. According to the IRS, the Recovery Rebate Credit was established to assist persons who did not get an economic stimulus payment or received less than the entire amount on their federal tax return in 2020 or 2021.

However, as previously noted by GOBankingRates, customers may suffer significant delays in receiving their federal income tax returns if erroneous information is utilized to claim the credit.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the IRS has reported detecting errors in claiming the recovery rebate credit and has advised taxpayers that it could delay their federal tax return preparation by several weeks.

The only option to claim the credit if you qualify is to file a 2021 tax return.

“We’ve had customers who were completely ignorant that they were eligible for the credit,” Matt Hetherwick, director of individual tax services for the Detroit-based nonprofit Accounting Aid Society, told the Detroit Free Press. “The disruptions and changes in tax law have made the last few years difficult,” he continued.

To claim the 2021 recovery rebate credit, you’ll need the total amount of your third economic impact payment plus any plus-up payments. The total amount can be found in your IRS Online Account or Letter 6475.

If you file your 2021 tax return electronically, tax software can assist you in calculating your recovery rebate credit for that year. If you qualify, the credit will either reduce or raise the size of your federal income tax refund in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Detroit, MI
Business
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Nearly 4 Million Fell Into Poverty Without the Boosted Child Tax Credit

Talk about upsetting news. Monthly Child Tax Credit payments have been off the table this year. That's already reversed a lot of the positive progress made last year. Last year, families with children got a lifeline in the form of the boosted Child Tax Credit. Prior to 2021, the credit's maximum value was $2,000, and only part of that sum was refundable. In 2021, the maximum value of the Child Tax Credit increased to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for those aged 6 to 17. The credit also changed to become fully refundable, so if a recipient owed no tax, they could still claim their money in full.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Tax Refund#Tax Return#College#Their Tax Returns#The Detroit Free Press#Accounting Aid Society
FOX59

Indiana families can earn tax credits by saving for college

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s College Choice 529 Program celebrated 25 years Monday with an expansion to the tax credit. The 529 Program is a way to help families save money for higher education by creating tax-free accounts for students. Since the program began in 1997, more than $6.8 billion have been saved in over 417,000 accounts. […]
INDIANA STATE
CNET

Child Tax Credit Letter: Report Payments to Get the Rest of Your IRS Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, an expanded child tax credit for 2021 boosted the amount that eligible families can receive -- from a previous level of $2,000 for each child to $3,600 for children under 6 or $3,000 for kids 6 to 17. The expanded credit also created monthly advance payments up to $300 for each child that went to parents between July and December 2021.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
IRS
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
130
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy