Matteo Bocelli, Andrea Bocelli's son, debuted on an Italian television broadcast with a stunning performance of his new single "Dimmi." Matteo Bocelli has started releasing tracks as he prepares to release his debut solo album later this year. He began with the aptly titled "Solo," followed by "Close" and now two versions of "Dime/Dimmi." The first was in Spanish, and the second in his native Italian, which the 24-year-old has now performed on national television in his home country.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO