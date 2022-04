DENVER -- The Rockies’ Connor Joe is and always will be the subject of a great story. He doesn’t mind that and is happy he’s a fan favorite at Coors Field. “It is something I'm very much aware of -- I hear them, I love it, I embrace it,” said Joe, whose eighth-inning, 444-foot homer off Blake Treinen gave the Rockies a 3-2 victory over the Dodgers on Saturday before a crowd of 48,087 at sold-out Coors Field. “It started early last year. Maybe the first game, the ‘Joe’ chant started. That’s something you can’t tune out. We try to stay locked in as long as possible, but I hear them and I love it.”

