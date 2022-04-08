Central-Current Conditions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
————— City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity...

KULR8

Spring Snow Storm Watch

A potentially strong spring storm is heading to Montana early this week. Models are becoming a little more agreeable, placing heavy snow over southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The heaviest snowfall looks to be Tuesday morning into Tuesday night. This cold & wet weather could be hazardous for young livestock and has the potential to be our biggest snowstorm of the 2021-22 season.
MONTANA STATE
Cool 98.7

Blizzard Warning Set To Impact Western & Central North Dakota!

Ready for a three-day storm? Yep, you can forget about high school baseball and spring sports for a while. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for all of western and much of central North Dakota. All of eastern North Dakota is in a Winter Storm Watch with the exception of one county in extreme southeast North Dakota, Richland.
BISMARCK, ND
