Central-Current Conditions

DALLAS (KDAF) — Feeling a little dry out there in North Texas? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports drought conditions have, “…significantly worsened across much of North and Central Texas in only the first two weeks of March.”. The center adds that the severe...
A potentially strong spring storm is heading to Montana early this week. Models are becoming a little more agreeable, placing heavy snow over southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The heaviest snowfall looks to be Tuesday morning into Tuesday night. This cold & wet weather could be hazardous for young livestock and has the potential to be our biggest snowstorm of the 2021-22 season.
Ready for a three-day storm? Yep, you can forget about high school baseball and spring sports for a while. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for all of western and much of central North Dakota. All of eastern North Dakota is in a Winter Storm Watch with the exception of one county in extreme southeast North Dakota, Richland.
