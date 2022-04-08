ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Tuesday’s severe weather

By WALB News Team
WCTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee surveyed several areas that sustained...

www.wctv.tv

WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
News4Jax.com

Video: Deadly Georgia tornado caught on camera

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. – Violent storms killed at least two people, one in Georgia and another in Texas, on Tuesday as hail, strong winds and tornadoes tore across the South, where authorities warned a second day of dangerous weather of violent weather could follow. A woman died Tuesday evening...
PEMBROKE, GA
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
#Tornado#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

PHOTOS: Pembroke tornado damage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
PEMBROKE, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
First Coast News

Southeast Georgia man captures deadly tornado on video

ELLABELL, Ga. — A Southeast Georgia man is unhurt after surviving a tornado that killed one and left nine injured in Bryan County Tuesday -- and he caught it on camera. Cliff Horton shared the video with First Coast News after shooting the video on his cellphone while at a golf course in Ellabell. Four different videos show different views of the moments the tornado approaches, intense winds whipping across the structure the man is standing inside, the moment the building's roof is ripped off and the aftermath of debris.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Woman killed in Georgia as damaging storms strike state

PEMBROKE, Ga. — A woman died Tuesday evening in Pembroke, Georgia, where a suspected tornado ripped part of the roof from the Bryan County courthouse, destroyed the entrance to a local government building across the street and damaged homes in nearby neighborhoods, said Matthew Kent, a county government spokesman.
PEMBROKE, GA
WCTV

Classes canceled, roads closed, cleanup underway: another round of severe weather hits South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Homeowners and public works crews are cleaning up in at least three more South Georgia counties slammed by severe weather. Thomas University has canceled on-campus classes Thursday because of storm damage on and around its campus on the south side of Thomasville. Nearby, there are reports of serious storm damage in neighborhoods off of South Pinetree Boulevard. The city has closed part of South Pinetree from West Jackson Street to Magnolia Avenue as crews work to repair damage to utility lines.
THOMASVILLE, GA
KPLC TV

SWLA school and business closings ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather forecast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many southwest Louisiana school districts and businesses have announced closings due to the severe weather being tracked for tomorrow, March, 22. The following school districts have announced closings:. Allen Parish Schools. Beauregard Parish Schools. Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School. Calcasieu Parish Schools. Cameron Parish Schools.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WCTV

Clean up continues in South Georgia after severe weather

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Clean up stretched into day two in Thomasville following severe weather Wednesday, with more trees and debris being removed from the south side of the city. For homeowners that live off South Pinetree Boulevard, Wednesday night’s heavy winds and rain brought major headaches this week. Many,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
92.9 THE LAKE

Significant Severe Weather Threat For Louisiana Through Tuesday

This past Saturday and Sunday were some of the most beautiful days we have seen in Louisiana over the past several months. The skies were bright blue, the breezes were calm and gentle, and the sunshine was plentiful. That truly was the calm before the storm. Not only was it the calm of the weekend before the start of a hectic workweek but it legitimately was the calm ahead of what could be a significant threat for severe storms and tornadoes across almost all of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE

