EXO’s Lay Zhang leaves long-time agency SM Entertainment

By Carmen Chin
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXO member Lay Zhang has parted ways with his long-time label SM Entertainment. Today (April 8), which is also notably the 10th anniversary of EXO debut, the Chinese K-pop idol took to his personal social media accounts with handwritten letters, in both English and Korean, to announce his departure from long-time...

Metro International

Talent behind recent K-pop hit moves is a 20-year-old Japanese dancer

(Reuters) -South Korea’s distinctive K-pop music genre has swept the world in recent years, its catchy tunes and flashy dance videos making international stars of its top performers. But not every element of the global phenomenon is made in Korea. Some of the genre’s dance moves are being created...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

EXO’s Kai tests positive for COVID-19

EXO member Kai has been diagnosed with COVID-19. On March 15, SM Entertainment released a statement sharing that the idol had contracted the coronavirus. According to the agency, Kai had previously received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. “He has currently halted all activities and is undergoing home treatment in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

EXO's 'Love Shot' music video passes 500M views on YouTube

March 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band EXO has a first music video with 500 million views on YouTube. The K-pop group's video for the song "Love Shot" reached the milestone Tuesday. "Love Shot" is the title track from EXO's album of the same name. The album is a...
MUSIC
NME

CLC’s Seungyeon and Yeeun leave CUBE Entertainment

CLC members Seungyeon and Yeeun have officially departed from longtime label CUBE Entertainment. CUBE Entertainment released a statement to social media today (March 18) announcing the departure of the two CLC singers, following the conclusion of both their contracts with the company. However, the agency did not touch on whether the pair remain part of the K-pop girl group.
BUSINESS
Lay Zhang
Baekhyun
Kai
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
#Exo#Sm Entertainment#Chinese#Korean#Kai Xiumin
HipHopDX.com

The Game Reignites Beef With 50 Cent: 'Your Rap Career Died Wit Them Loli Pop Strap Tank Tops'

As many Hip Hop fans are pointing out, The Game has another album on the horizon and what better way to keep his name in headlines than to reignite his once-dormant beef with 50 Cent. The latest social media sparring session began after 50 Cent clowned The Game for getting snubbed by record executive Jimmy Iovine at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He also took credit for writing The Game’s songs.
MUSIC
Vibe

Latto Stakes Her Claim To The Throne With ‘777’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Crowning herself as royalty with her 2020 debut, Queen of Da Souf, Latto returns with 777, a sophomore effort that finds the Georgia native attempting to stake her claim as a superstar in the making. Preceded by the release of her 21 Savage-assisted single, “Wheelie,” as well as the buzzworthy hits “Soufside” and “Big Energy,” 777 wastes no time getting into its groove, as Latto hits her stride from the outset on both versions of the album’s titular tracks. “The bigger the bag, the bigger the motto/ The bigger the wrist, the bigger the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

The remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable. The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia ... he arrived at LAX later the same day.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Cardi B deletes Twitter, Instagram after fans criticize her for not attending Grammys

Rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday after fans hounded her for not attending the Grammys. Fans of the "WAP" rapper took to Twitter to air their frustrations about Cardi not being in attendance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards despite being nominated for best rap rerformance for her song "Up." The award ultimately went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for "Family Ties."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
NME

IVE announce first-ever comeback with ‘Love Dive’

Starship Entertainment’s rookie girl group IVE will be making a comeback next month with their second single album ‘Love Dive’. On March 14, the six-member act – comprising former IZ*ONE members An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young, alongside newcomers Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo – shared via their social media accounts that they would be making their highly-anticipated comeback, alongside a new teaser image.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Latto Banks First No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs With ‘Big Energy’

The rapper's hit takes the top slot after its parent album release and a remix with Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled. Latto lands her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as “Big Energy” rises from No. 3 to top the list dated April 9. The “Energy” surge comes via two factors – the release of its parent album, 777, on March 25 and the arrival of a remix with Mariah Carey and featuring DJ Khaled three days later.
ENTERTAINMENT

