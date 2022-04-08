San Francisco South Beach Businesses Staff Up for Giants Opening Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — It’s almost time for the Giants to play ball. Opening Day is Friday and it’s not just the players getting pumped up. Fans are thrilled to have both teams back in action and so are the local businesses.

For Underdogs, a brand new restaurant across the street from Oracle Park, Opening Day was Thursday. Underdogs is a locally owned, small chain of restaurants.

“We are born and bred in the avenues of San Francisco and we’re bringing our game downtown next to the best show in town,” said Elpidio Sy, a managing partner at Underdogs.

For Friday, Sy has called in nearly 30 employees and ordered 10 times the normal amount of food and supplies.

With the Giants back in town, jobs at the ballpark are returning.

“I cook for the players so I’m really excited. It’s like game day for me,” said Benjamin Reid, a cook for the Giants.

Reid also happens to be a lifelong Giants fan. He is thrilled to be serving food to his favorite team once again.

“They love steak. They love steak. They love a lot of meat,” Reid said.

Fans have high expectations for a Giants team that got knocked out of the first round of the playoffs.

“So are we going to see 107 wins? I think so, 105. They seem to think they can get at it again,” said Giants fan Marcus Cordero.