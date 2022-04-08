ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco South Beach Businesses Staff Up for Giants Opening Day

By Andrea Nakano
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmabP_0f36yoxX00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — It’s almost time for the Giants to play ball. Opening Day is Friday and it’s not just the players getting pumped up. Fans are thrilled to have both teams back in action and so are the local businesses.

For Underdogs, a brand new restaurant across the street from Oracle Park, Opening Day was Thursday. Underdogs is a locally owned, small chain of restaurants.

“We are born and bred in the avenues of San Francisco and we’re bringing our game downtown next to the best show in town,” said Elpidio Sy, a managing partner at Underdogs.

For Friday, Sy has called in nearly 30 employees and ordered 10 times the normal amount of food and supplies.

With the Giants back in town, jobs at the ballpark are returning.

“I cook for the players so I’m really excited. It’s like game day for me,” said Benjamin Reid, a cook for the Giants.

Reid also happens to be a lifelong Giants fan. He is thrilled to be serving food to his favorite team once again.

“They love steak. They love steak. They love a lot of meat,” Reid said.

Fans have high expectations for a Giants team that got knocked out of the first round of the playoffs.

“So are we going to see 107 wins? I think so, 105. They seem to think they can get at it again,” said Giants fan Marcus Cordero.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Giants Fans Thrilled to Be Back at Oracle for Opening Day Win

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco Giants fans were ecstatic to be back in the stands at Oracle Park on Friday — enjoying the first game played there without COVID-related restrictions in two years for Opening Day 2022. For season ticket holder Beverly Yonishige, it felt wonderful to be back home at Oracle. “It’s good to see everybody in the ballpark. No social distancing today – all the vendors are open. It’s great,” she said. “It just felt empty [last year] without everybody here.” Kurt Keown was among the sea of orange and black on Friday. He’s been to every Giants opener since...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
simpleflying.com

Why San Francisco Airport Has Hired A 28 Pound Giant Rabbit

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) today announced the addition of a new member to its team of certified stress-relief animals- a 28-pound rabbit named ‘Alex the Great.’ Alex is a Flemish Giant, the largest breed of domestic rabbits. He will be on duty at SFO, trying to help passengers feel better while navigating the large airport.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wave eliminated from MASL postseason in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - It proved to be a difficult two-game series for the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave as their 2021-22 season came to an end Sunday night as they fell to the defending MASL champion San Diego Sockers. San Diego took the early advantage with two first period goals...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Webb's perfect two-word response to getting Opening Day start

When asked if he wanted to start for the Giants on Opening Day, Logan Webb couldn't say yes any quicker. The 25-year-old will throw to rookie catcher Joey Bart, signaling the dawn of a new era led by two potential homegrown stars. Webb sat down with NBC Sports Bay Area's...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Ex-Cubs Star Javy Báez Pens Epic Tigers Tale in Detroit Debut

Motown Mago: Báez debuts with chart topper for Tigers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DETROIT— When former Cubs star Javy Báez got to his locker after beating the White Sox in the ninth inning of Friday’s season opener, a familiar face from Chicago stood out among the throng of Detroit media waiting to greet him.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Game Day#Oracle Park#Kpix
NBC Sports

Pederson rocks Kittle's 49ers jersey to Giants Opening Day

You can tell that Joc Pederson once called the Bay Area home. The Giants' newest outfielder, a Palo Alto native, showed up to Opening Day at Oracle Park on Friday wearing the jersey of a beloved Bay Area athlete. 49ers tight end George Kittle has quickly become one of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Steven Kwan joins exclusive club by recording five hits vs. Royals in third career MLB game

Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Steven Kwan made history on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals by notching five hits in his third career game. Kwan, whose afternoon was part of a larger Guardians' offensive outburst that saw them plate 17 runs, became the fifth player since World War II to have a five-hit contest within their first five big-league games. He joins a group that includes Yermin Mercedes (who did it last season with the Chicago White Sox), Gregory Polanco (2014), Mike Lansing (1993), and John Wehner (1991). Kwan also reached base on Sunday by being hit by a pitch.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy