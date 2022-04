The Nashville Predators will play host to the always deadly Florida Panthers tonight. The Predators are still looking to lock in that playoff spot in the West as they are currently in the first wild card position, just two points ahead of the Stars. On the other hand, the Florida Panthers have already clinched a playoff spot since they lead their division by eight points. Can the Predators defend home ice tonight? It’s time to find out as we continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Predators prediction and pick.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO