Flood Watch issued for Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Edwardsport. White River at Hazleton. White River at Petersburg. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The East Fork White River has crested. The crest of the White River is near Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is approaching Mount Carmel. Flooding will gradually end this week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Petersburg. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive flooding is progress affecting agricultural and rural residential areas. Several rural county roads extensively flooded including Bottoms Rd...Brothers Rd and E. Governor Rd in Knox County. A few residents may move out in an area locally known as Dodge City. Several small oil fields are inaccessible. During agricultural season much flood damage can occur. High water isolates some river cabin residents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Monday /9:30 AM CDT Monday/ the stage was 22.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday /9:30 AM CDT Monday/ was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 6.3 feet Thursday, March 24. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

