Vancouver Whitecaps host the Portland Timbers after shutout victory

Portland Timbers (1-2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-3-1, 13th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +146, Portland +180, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 1-0, the Vancouver Whitecaps play the Portland Timbers.

The Whitecaps were 12-9-13 overall in the 2021 season while going 10-4-3 at home. The Whitecaps scored 45 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 45.

The Timbers went 17-13-4 overall a season ago while going 7-9-2 on the road. The Timbers scored 56 goals a season ago, averaging 1.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Raposo has one goal for the Whitecaps. Lucas Cavallini has one goal.

Yimmi Chara has two goals and one assist for the Timbers. Bill Tuiloma has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Whitecaps: Averaging 0.6 goals, 1.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through five games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 1.2 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured), Leonard Owusu (injured), Brian White (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Tega Ikoba (injured), Zac Mcgraw (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Jose Van Rankin (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.