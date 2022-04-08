ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas hosts the Colorado Rapids in conference action

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Colorado Rapids (2-1-2) vs. FC Dallas (2-1-2)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +107, Colorado +264, Draw +231; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference action.

Dallas compiled a 7-15-12 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 5-5-7 in home games. Dallas scored 47 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 56.

The Rapids finished 17-7-10 overall a season ago while going 8-6-3 on the road. The Rapids scored 51 goals and recorded a goal differential of +16 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Nicky Hernandez (injured).

Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

