ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando City faces the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chicago Fire (2-0-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (2-2-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +109, Chicago +254, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City takes on the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

Orlando is 1-1-1 against conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the MLS with seven goals led by Alexandre Pato with two.

The Fire are 1-0-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are the MLS leader conceding only one goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pato has two goals and one assist for Orlando. Junior Urso has two goals.

Kacper Przybylko has two goals for the Fire. Jonathan Bornstein has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Orlando: Averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Fire: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks through five games while allowing 0.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Michael Halliday (injured).

Fire: Jhon Jader Duran Palacio (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Who does Eloise Mumford play on Chicago Fire?

Eloise Mumford may have had a brief stint on Chicago Fire, but the actress definitely left a mark on fans. She appeared in eight episodes of the show, proving herself to be a memorable and unpredictable presence through her interactions with the 51 squad. That said, its been a while...
CELEBRITIES
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy