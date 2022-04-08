ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sporting Kansas City hosts Nashville on 2-game home losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Nashville SC (2-2-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-4-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +142, Nashville SC +206, Draw +214; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Nashville looking to stop a two-game home losing streak.

Sporting KC is 2-2-0 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 2-1 in matches decided by one goal.

Nashville finished 12-4-18 overall and 4-4-10 on the road in the 2021 season. Nashville scored 55 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger Espinoza has scored one goal for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has one goal.

Walker Zimmerman has scored one goal for Nashville. Alex Muyl has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Sporting KC: Averaging 0.7 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Nashville: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks through five games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kortne Ford (injured), Jose Mauri (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

Nashville: Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured), Dax McCarty (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Scheffler cashes at 13-1, PGA Championship on the Horizon

Scottie Scheffler came to Augusta with the second-best odds to win the tournament, and bettors who backed the World's top-ranked golfer cashed themselves a +1300 ticket with Scheffler winning the 2022 Masters by three strokes. Rory McIlroy put together a final-round 64 to claw within three, but it wasn't enough...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy