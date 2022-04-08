Sporting Kansas City hosts Nashville on 2-game home losing streak

Nashville SC (2-2-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-4-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +142, Nashville SC +206, Draw +214; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Nashville looking to stop a two-game home losing streak.

Sporting KC is 2-2-0 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 2-1 in matches decided by one goal.

Nashville finished 12-4-18 overall and 4-4-10 on the road in the 2021 season. Nashville scored 55 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger Espinoza has scored one goal for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has one goal.

Walker Zimmerman has scored one goal for Nashville. Alex Muyl has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Sporting KC: Averaging 0.7 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Nashville: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks through five games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kortne Ford (injured), Jose Mauri (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

Nashville: Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured), Dax McCarty (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.