Royal Palm Beach, FL

Publix At RPB’s Crossroads Plaza To Close This Month For Major Renovations

By Ron Bukley
 3 days ago

The Publix supermarket at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. in the Crossroads Plaza is due to close April 23 for almost a year for renovations. The renovations have been in the planning...

IN THIS ARTICLE
