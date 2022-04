A family missed their flight to Barcelona earlier this week amid Manchester Airport’s chaotic queues - disrupting a carefully planned ruby wedding anniversary trip that had already been delayed for two years.Mike Turner and husband Luke Harbottle were travelling to Barcelona with Mike’s parents Tom and Marie, who were celebrating 40 years of marriage.Instead of setting off in style, the four arrived for their easyJet flight from Manchester Airport to find the nightmare queues the airport has said are being caused by staff shortages.Having paid £630 for the initial plane tickets, the group missed their flight and were forced to...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO