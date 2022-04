The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen took a time out at the start of its meeting to honor one of Vicksburg’s own, Dr. William Reynolds Ferris. Ferris, who was honored Friday by the Mississippi Humanities Council for his work in documenting Mississippi’s culture, history and folklore, was honored by the board with a key to the city and proclamation setting Friday as Dr. William Reynolds Ferris Day in Vicksburg.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 17 DAYS AGO