HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – West Virginia students in ninth, 10th and 11th grades interested in exploring entrepreneurship as a career can begin by applying to the West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship (WVGSE), a three-week experience which will take place this summer on Marshall University’s Huntington campus. The faculty and staff of Marshall’s Lewis College of Business will host WVGSE for the second consecutive year, and there is no cost for eligible students.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 19 DAYS AGO