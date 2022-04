It’s finally time. After teasing it a couple of times over the last two years or so, Black Star have officially announced their new album No Fear of Time today. This will be their album in 24 years — Talib Kweli and Mos Def aka Yasiin Bey came out with their debut album Mos Def And Talib Kweli Are Black Star back in 1998. In 2020, Talib said they have a whole new album with Madlib but it may never come out. “People who never made a beat, never wrote a rhyme in they life got they fingers in the pie and are being disrespectful to what me and my brothers built. It’s in Gods hands now. I’m on to other things, life is too short to be disrespected by culture vultures. Maybe y’all will get to hear this album after I’m gone,” he said.

