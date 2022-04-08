ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortuna High School teacher arrested on molestation allegations

By CARLOS HOLGUIN
Cover picture for the articleFORTUNA, Calif. — A teacher at Fortuna High School has been arrested on allegations of molestation, according to the Fortuna Police Department. Officials said that Gary Landergen, 56, was arrested on April...

