ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

RBNZ to raise rates by 25 bps on April 13, some call for 50: Reuters poll

By Devayani Sathyan, Vivek Mishra
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0M7Z_0f36ZZhb00

BENGALURU, April 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank will opt for a modest 25 basis point interest rate rise on April 13, but is set to raise by slightly more this year as a whole than previously thought to head off rapidly-rising inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The survey puts the RBNZ, which has already raised rates by a quarter point at each of its past three policy meetings, in a slightly more dovish mode than the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is set to lift borrowing costs by a half point this month.

All but six of 21 economists polled expected the RBNZ to raise the official cash rate (OCR) (NZINTR=ECI) by 25 basis points to 1.25% at its Wednesday meeting, taking it above where it was before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But more than a quarter of respondents, or six of 21, forecast a bigger half-point increase to 1.50%.

Pervasive supply chain disruptions and a tight labour market had already pushed up inflation to a three-decade high of 5.9% in the fourth quarter, almost double the top of the central bank's 1-3% target range.

Along with runaway house prices, there are also growing concerns Russia's war in Ukraine will push up commodity prices, including food, even faster.

"At this stage, it's a case of pick your poison," said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ who forecast a 50 basis point hike on Wednesday. "Yes, aggressive hikes now raise the odds of a hard landing for the economy in the near term, but going too slowly would raise the risks of an even harder landing further down the track.

"The RBNZ has a big job to do to rein in runaway inflation, and the sooner they rip into it, the lower the economic cost is likely to be," Zollner added.

FINE LINE

But Moody's Analytics economist Illiana Jain, who like the majority of respondents expects a 25 basis point move, said: "The RBNZ will need to toe a fine line between controlling decades-high inflation and not stifling economic growth."

Still, economists brought forward their rate hike expectations for the fourth Reuters poll in a row, and a majority, 12 of 21, now expect the OCR to reach 2.50% or higher by the end of this year.

That is still below where it was in 2014 after the RBNZ last delivered four consecutive quarter-point rate hikes.

More than half of respondents in the latest poll who had a view on rates as far as the end of next year, 9 of 15, forecast the OCR to climb to 2.75% or higher by then.

"Inflation is running at its hottest in a generation, and inflation expectations have become unanchored by the lack of urgency by the RBNZ and a belief that higher inflation is settling in," said Brad Olsen, senior economist at Infometrics.

Olsen added the current policy setting is still stimulating the economy and "the OCR must rise, faster and harder ... to realign expectations and stop pouring more fuel on an already-accelerating inferno."

The poll also showed inflation would remain well above the RBNZ's target range of 1-3% until the second quarter of 2023. It was forecast to average 6.2% this year and slip to 2.8% in 2023, a sharp upgrade from 3.3% and 2.1% predicted in January.

New Zealand's economy, which returned to growth in the final quarter of 2021 on the back of increased consumer and government spending as pandemic restrictions were lifted, was expected to grow 3.1% this year and 2.7% next. read more

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package: )

Reporting by Devayani Sathyan and Vivek Mishra; Polling by Arsh Tushar Mogre and Md. Manzer Hussain; Editing by Ross Finley and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Goldman sees Fed hiking rates by 50 bps at May, June meetings

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points each at its May and June meetings, following hawkish remarks by the central bank's chair Jerome Powell. The Fed must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively"...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Fed's Daly says she is open to 50 bps rate hike in May

March 23 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she is open to raising rates by 50 basis points at the Fed’s next meeting, and start reductions in the Fed’s balance sheet, if the data says that is needed. “We are prepared...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Mishra
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Gulf central banks follow Fed to raise key rates by 25 bps

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Gulf central banks on Wednesday raised their main interest rates by a quarter percentage point in lockstep with the U.S. Federal Reserve as it began a monetary tightening cycle in a newly aggressive stance against rising inflation. The six Arab nations of the Gulf Cooperation...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Russia#U S Federal Reserve#Rbnz#Bengaluru#The U S Federal Reserve#Nzintr#Anz
Benzinga

Stocks Can Endure Rate Hike Cycles, Past Data Shows: Reuters

Fears over the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift have combined with geopolitical uncertainty to push the S&P 500 into a correction this year. Yet, historical data suggests tighter monetary policy has often been accompanied by solid gains in stocks, reported Reuters. Offering a faint hope of good news to investors anticipating...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
Reuters

Moody's keeps negative outlook on Mexico banking system

MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Monday said its outlook on Mexico’s banking system remained negative, citing a weak economic recovery expected in 2022. The rating agency added activity in Latin America’s second-largest economy could also present weaker operating conditions for the banking sector throughout the year. (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most currencies rise; Brazil central bank analyzing inflation data for policy approach

* Brazil's central bank analyzing surprise inflation figures * Pakistan parliament elects Shehbaz Sharif as new PM * Braskem rallies; J&F prepares bid for majority stake By Susan Mathew April 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies outside Asia gave up early sluggishness to firm as the dollar moved slightly away from two-year highs, with crude exporters Mexico and Colombia's pesos gaining despite a 4% tumble in oil prices. The Latin American currencies rose 0.2% and 0.4% respectively, while Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand were also well in the black, cutting some losses for the broader emerging market currencies index. World's biggest copper producers Chile and Peru, however, saw their currencies weaken as prices of the red metal slipped. "Food prices remain high, central banks remain hawkish, and U.S. rates are unlikely to peak that early in the cycle. ... In EMFX, we see risks of a pull back, as the SPX is often trading on the back-foot in early April and as commodity prices are consolidating," Citigroup strategists said in a note. "But that may well be a buying opportunity for the high carry FX." Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that policymakers were analyzing the recent inflation surprise in the country as well as policy normalization in the United States to see if it marked a change of trend in Brazil's aggressive tightening cycle, which was seen ending soon. Brazil's real was flat in choppy trade. Investors now look to first-quarter earnings, with big U.S. banks set to kick them off this week. A policy decision by the European Central Bank and U.S. inflation data for March are also due this week. Elsewhere, after a strong day for Pakistan markets following the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the parliament on Monday elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, a more Western-friendly politician, as the country's new premier. "The main challenge facing Shehbaz Sharif ... is stabilising the economy. The key to achieving this is a deal with the IMF," said Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics. "The price for any further support will be a further tightening of fiscal and monetary policy. While this will cause growth to slow in the near term, it is also Pakistan's best hope of a avoiding a full-blown crisis." Russia's rouble fell in Moscow trading, last at 79.5 after the central bank lifted some capital controls. Emerging market stocks also fell, with those in Latin America down between 0.2% and 0.6%. Braskem topped Brazil's Bovespa index, up 3.2% after a report said holding company J&F Investimentos has prepared an offer to purchase a controlling stake in the Brazilian petrochemical firm. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1419 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1112.32 -1.38 MSCI LatAm 2631.20 0.06 Brazil Bovespa 117587.72 -0.62 Mexico IPC 54596.79 -0.17 Chile IPSA 4941.35 -0.56 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1628.15 0.16 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7136 -0.06 Mexico peso 20.0260 -0.03 Chile peso 820.4 -0.49 Colombia peso 3735.82 0.43 Peru sol 3.707 0.08 Argentina peso 112.5800 -0.37 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gloomy economic data pulls UK shares lower

April 11 (Reuters) - British stocks ended lower on Monday as data showed the economy slowed more than expected in February, intensifying worries about a cost-of-living squeeze. Gross domestic product rose by 0.1% in February, missing the 0.3% rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and down from a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy