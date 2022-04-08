ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Kalvin Phillips eyed as Man Utd target ‘hungry players’

What the papers say

The Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips . The paper writes that the 26-year-old appeals to the club’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick who is targeting “hungry players seeking a progressive career move”.

In more Old Trafford gossip, the Daily Mirror claims the club have told unhappy players who want to leave this summer they can only go if they are out of contract. It comes as stars Paul Pogba , 29, Jesse Lingard ,29, Edinson Cavani , 35, and Juan Mata , 33, are all set to have their deals expire in June and are expected to be on their way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQS8Z_0f36XjeP00

With such a talent exodus on the cards, the Red Devils have reportedly sent scouts to watch Villarreal’a former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma . The Daily Mail reports that the 25-year-old Dutch international is also a target for Liverpool.

The same paper claims that Everton boss Frank Lampard has not lost support from the club’s owner despite defeat against Burnley. Farhad Moshiri and the Goodison Park club’s board are all backing the manager, even as the Toffees edge precariously closer to the relegation zone.

Players to watch

Declan Rice : 90 Min reports that Man Utd are prepared to break their transfer record to sign the 23-year-old West Ham and England midfielder.

Darwin Nunez : The Daily Express writes that Arsenal , Man Utd and Tottenham have been told it will cost them £67million if they want to sign Benfica’s 22-year-old striker.

Related
Fans jeering Gareth Bale are ‘whistling at history’ of Real Madrid, Casemiro claims

Casemiro has told Real Madrid fans jeering Gareth Bale that they are “whistling at the history of this club”.Brazil midfielder Casemiro called on Real supporters to stop hounding Wales forward Bale, who has come under fire from the Bernabeu Stadium fans.Bale was jeered on Saturday when he made a late substitute appearance in Real’s 2-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga, for his first Bernabeu outing since February 2020.The 32-year-old has only mustered five appearances for Real this term due to a string of injury issues, and angered Madrid fans when missing the clash with arch-rivals Barcelona last month, only to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Atletico Madrid given partial stadium closure for Man City clash after fan behaviour

Atletico Madrid have been hit with a partial stadium closure for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City due to the discriminatory behaviour of fans during the first leg.Supporters of the Spanish side were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes as their team were beaten 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.Uefa has subsequently ordered Atletico to close a section of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium containing a minimum of 5,000 seats for this week’s return game with Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders.The LaLiga club must also display a banner containing the wording ‘#NoToRacism’, in addition...
UEFA
‘We can’t trust the words of Tuchel’: Real Madrid dismiss talk Chelsea tie is ‘dead’

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed the suggestion of Thomas Tuchel that Chelsea’s hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League are “not alive” after first leg defeat to Real Madrid.Tuchel commented that he could not see his side progressing after the 3-1 home loss to Ancelotti’s side at Stamford Bridge last week.Ahead of the second leg at the Bernabeu, Ancelotti has stressed that his players “will not be complacent” as they target a place in the last four.The Italian also explained that he was expecting a better showing from the visitors as they bid to defend their Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ivan Toney ‘sure’ Christian Eriksen will stay at Brentford

Ivan Toney has said that he is “sure” that Christian Eriksen will stay at Brentford next season.The midfielder joined Thomas Frank’s side in January, returning to the Premier League six months on from suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.Having proved his fitness, Eriksen has been influential in helping the club climb out of the heat of the relegation battle, with a weekend win over West Ham leaving the west London club 12 points clear of Burnley in 18th.Eriksen signed a short-term deal with Brentford that will expire at the end of the season, and has been linked with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
