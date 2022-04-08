ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AB Volvo takes $423 mln provision amid Russia-Ukraine uncertainty

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) - AB Volvo will keep provisions worth 4 billion crowns ($423.23 million) and expects a negative impact on its first-quarter operating income this year due to uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, the Swedish truck maker said on Friday.

Volvo has suspended all sales, service and production in Russia, which last year stood for about 3% of the company’s net group sales.

“The Volvo Group has total assets of approximately 9 billion crowns related to Russia, of which approximately 6 billion crowns is cash items that could be materialized over the coming years,” it said in a statement.

“In the first quarter 2022, assets amounting to approximately 4 billion crowns will be provided for and have a negative impact on operating income, primarily in the Financial Services segment,” the company said.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Microsoft Warns Russia Regarding Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged multinationals into a new paradigm: They can no longer remain neutral in geopolitical issues. Nor can they content themselves with issuing statements repeating platitudes about emergency and humanitarian aid. They sometimes must act, taking sides and strong measures. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ab Volvo#Russia#Mln#Swedish#The Volvo Group#Financial Services
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Richmond.com

Biden ratings stagnant amid Russia-Ukraine war

As President Joe Biden meets with key allies in Brussels on Thursday to coordinate a stronger response to Russia's month-long assault on Ukraine, a new poll shows Americans have yet to rally around his leadership. Concern about Russia has swelled and support for a major U.S. role in the conflict strengthened in the last month, but Biden's negative approval rating has not budged, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Few are very confident that he can handle a crisis, and a majority thinks he lacks toughness in dealing with Russia. Only 43% of Americans approve of Biden and a similar percentage approve of his handling of the relationship with Russia. Both measures are a little different from an AP-NORC poll conducted days before the Feb. 24 invasion. The U.S., along with NATO allies, have tried to isolate Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin with sanctions, including freezing foreign assets of Russia's central bank and cutting off its supply to essential war materiel. But Russia has continued for a month to batter cities in Ukraine with air strikes and artillery, despite a stalled ground invasion. Over the next three days, the Biden administration aims to work with key European allies on a united strategy to aid Ukraine militarily, increase sanctions on Russia and wrestle with the worsening humanitarian crisis, according to Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Russian gold miner Nordgold shuts Burkina Faso mine citing insecurity

JOHANNESBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Nordgold is shutting down its Taparko mine in Burkina Faso and calling force majeure, citing the deteriorating security situation in the West African country, according to a statement seen on Monday. The company faces increasing threats against its operations and staff each passing...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Parker wins EU antitrust nod for $8.2 billion Meggitt buy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. engineering and aerospace group Parker-Hannifin on Monday won EU antitrust approval for its 6.3-billion-pound ($8.2 billion) planned acquisition of Britain’s Meggitt after pledging to sell a factory in the United States. The European Commission said the remedy addressed its competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia starting to reinforce positions in eastern Ukraine -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The United States believes that Russia has started reinforcing and resupplying its troops in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday thousands of Russian troops were massing for a new offensive in the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Dow to take minority stake in German energy hub

April 11 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Dow Inc (DOW.N) will take a minority stake in a consortium constructing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Germany, at a time when Europe looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. The investment in Hanseatic Energy Hub GmbH comes after the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy