CT New York NY Zone Forecast

 3 days ago

Northern Fairfield- 1101 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows. in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly. sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the. afternoon....

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy, afternoon rain chance

It'll be a cool and breezy finish to the weekend and while there's still a spotty shower chance this afternoon, most of the day will be dry.Expect a mix of sun and clouds otherwise with highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph will make it feel more like the 40s.Skies turn mostly clear overnight, and it'll be cold for April with temps dropping into the 30s for most.After a chilly start again Monday morning, we rebound nicely to seasonable temps right around 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will give way to more high clouds by evening.A few scattered showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning before skies quickly clear for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s except along the coasts where temps will hang in the 60s.
State
New York State
NECN

Fog Clears By Midday, Temps Reach 60s

We’ve finally made it to Spring! The Vernal Equinox occurs this morning at 11:33AM which is when the sun’s most direct rays are focused on the Equator! It will feel more like Spring today as temperatures reach the low 60s across much of eastern Connecticut into Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire, and into southern Maine!
MAINE STATE
WJBF.com

Clouds increasing, rain moving in later this afternoon

As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to 40s. Clouds increasing during the day will give way to a few showers late this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers and storms with morning lows in the low 50s.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: morning storms to afternoon sun Friday

FRIDAY: Showers and storms continue to wane through the remainder of the morning - trending quieter by the afternoon hours with increasing sunshine and highs in the 70s. Balmy breezes will kick up from the southwest, gusting to 30 mph at times. We’ll become mostly to partly clear tonight with lows in the 40s by early Saturday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
News 12

Sunny and mild Monday for NYC, late thunderstorms Thursday

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Mike Rizzo says to prepare for mostly sunny weather this week! A thunderstorm is expected late night Thursday but will clear by Friday. TODAY: Mostly sunny and not as breezy as the weekend. Highs near 59. Lows near 50. TOMORROW: Morning clouds, fog, and showers. Highs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOCO

Warm and Windy Wednesday

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect lows in the mid 40s tonight but a quick warm up into the 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Gusty south winds and low humidity will also increase the fire danger on Wednesday. A storm system will bring a chance of rain, thunderstorms, and snow to parts of the state on Thursday.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Could the Hudson Valley See Another Monster Hurricane Season?

The tropics were quite active the past two years, and now meteorologists have made their predictions for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The official start of the season is not until June 1, though some storms have been forming as early as May in recent years. There are even those within the National Hurricane Center who want to push the start of the season up to May 15. Last year brought 21 named storms (7 hurricanes), which made it the third most active season ever on record. The damage caused by some of these storms moving onshore also made it one of the most expensive years ever.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Weather for Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light southeast wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. The post SoMD Weather for Monday, April 11, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
96.1 The Breeze

Polar Vortex To Rip Through New York State

After a few nice days last week, New York State has gone back to a more seasonable weather mode lately, but things are about to get a whole lot colder and icky over the next week or so. Despite the calendar saying it's spring, Mother Nature still wants Old Man...
SFGate

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY. * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow accumulations expected above 2500 feet. of 5 to 12 inches. Higher elevations could observe up to 20. inches of snow accumulation. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. over exposed...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
UPI News

April warmup to surge across eastern U.S.

AccuWeather forecasters say that warmer days lie ahead for communities in the eastern half of the nation. As the jet stream transitions northward and pushes into southeastern Canada, mild conditions will surge across the region. Early Sunday morning, unseasonably chilly air held firm across parts of the eastern United States....
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and. seas 10 to 15 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border. Extending 30 to...
SAN MATEO, CA

