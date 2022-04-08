NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY AND SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES At 237 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located over Virginia Dale, or 25 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 19 DAYS AGO