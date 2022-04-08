ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY. * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is. * WHERE...Schoharie Creek At Gilboa Bridge. * WHEN...From early this morning...

www.sfgate.com

KETV.com

Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning goes into effect Friday

Despite getting rain earlier in the week, the combination of windy and dry conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Friday. Northwest winds will gust 35-45 mph. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY AND SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES At 237 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located over Virginia Dale, or 25 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
SFGate

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this. evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cold with lows in. the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as...
ALBANY, CA
City
Albany, CA
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds and seas have fallen below advisory criteria. The Small. Craft Advisory has therefore been cancelled. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT. TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Sunny and mild Monday for NYC, late thunderstorms Thursday

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Mike Rizzo says to prepare for mostly sunny weather this week! A thunderstorm is expected late night Thursday but will clear by Friday. TODAY: Mostly sunny and not as breezy as the weekend. Highs near 59. Lows near 50. TOMORROW: Morning clouds, fog, and showers. Highs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Bay Area Cools Down After Short Heat Wave; Winds A Concern This Weekend

The Bay Area's mini-heat wave is winding down on Friday, when temperatures are expected to be 5 to 15 degrees above normal but still cooler than Thursday. Coastal areas will be be back in the 60s to low 80s while inland areas will be in the 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT

