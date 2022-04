Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to. 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,. increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO