Gucci Beauty has unveiled new makeup products for spring: the Rouge À Lèvres Liquide Mat and Stylo Définition L’Obscur. The former is a collection of liquid matte lipsticks available in nine rich shades inspired by sunset skies. The lippie’s formula is infused with black rose oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, as well as boasts a weightless texture. Meanwhile, the waterproof black felt-tip ink liner lasts up to 18 hours and creates an intense satin finish. You can use the eyeliner on its own or elevate your eyeshadow creation with a striking winged look.

MAKEUP ・ 9 HOURS AGO