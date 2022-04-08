Woodward Academy notches 10th sweep of season with win over Lovett

With just a couple of matches to go in the regular season, the defending Georgia High School Association Class 5A defending state champs, the Woodward Academy War Eagles boys tennis team traveled to take on the Lovett Lions, the defending GHSA 2A state champs, in a non-area match-up, looking to bounce back from their loss to Marist, who won the GHSA 4A title last season.

The match also saw the return of Woodward captain Myan Ponugoti, who missed the War Eagles last match due to back issues, but on Thursday, Ponugoti showed no signs of an ailing back and the War Eagles put on a dominating performance as they picked up their 10 th sweeping win of the season, winning 5-0 to improve to 14-2 on the season.

Following the match, Ponuguti said Thursday was more of an opportunity for him to get back into the swing of things and that he just wanted to “ease back into it,” which he did convincingly as he picked up a win over Lovett’s Kent Morgan, winning each set 6-1. Despite his impressive victory, Ponugoti stated that he still has some areas he would like to work on as the defending champs prepare for the post-season.

“I want to work on moving further into the net on points that I’m able to and just being more energetic for my team,” Ponugoti said in a post-match interview. The senior captain added that although it has been an exciting ride in his final season of high school tennis, “it’s sad that I have to leave”. If the defending champs can stay on course, Ponugoti will have at least four more weeks before it comes to an end.