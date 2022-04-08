ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

Woodward Academy notches 10th sweep of season with win over Lovett

By Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYIUV_0f36T8qN00

With just a couple of matches to go in the regular season, the defending Georgia High School Association Class 5A defending state champs, the Woodward Academy War Eagles boys tennis team traveled to take on the Lovett Lions, the defending GHSA 2A state champs, in a non-area match-up, looking to bounce back from their loss to Marist, who won the GHSA 4A title last season.

The match also saw the return of Woodward captain Myan Ponugoti, who missed the War Eagles last match due to back issues, but on Thursday, Ponugoti showed no signs of an ailing back and the War Eagles put on a dominating performance as they picked up their 10 th sweeping win of the season, winning 5-0 to improve to 14-2 on the season.

Following the match, Ponuguti said Thursday was more of an opportunity for him to get back into the swing of things and that he just wanted to “ease back into it,” which he did convincingly as he picked up a win over Lovett’s Kent Morgan, winning each set 6-1. Despite his impressive victory, Ponugoti stated that he still has some areas he would like to work on as the defending champs prepare for the post-season.

“I want to work on moving further into the net on points that I’m able to and just being more energetic for my team,” Ponugoti said in a post-match interview. The senior captain added that although it has been an exciting ride in his final season of high school tennis, “it’s sad that I have to leave”. If the defending champs can stay on course, Ponugoti will have at least four more weeks before it comes to an end.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
College Park, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
College Park, GA
Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
College Park, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Northwest Florida Daily News

Vote for your Daily News Athlete of the Week for April 4-9!

FORT WALTON BEACH — Another week, another star-studded cast of Athlete of the Week nominees. With boys weightlifting finishing up regionals, the midseason point hitting softball and baseball and track and field gearing up for the postseason, we're seeing the standout athletes emerge. Who will join former winners Aaron Rowell, Oli Broutin, Max Brewster, Cedric Fairrow, Cole Tabb, O.B....
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy