Chiyoda district around Hibiya Park will undergo regeneration

By Emma Steen
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitects and urban designers have big dreams for Tokyo’s future. We’ve already seen plans for a new Shinjuku Station, as well as an upcoming makeover for Meiji Jingu and Yoyogi Park, but new plans released by mega developer Mitsui Fudosan promise an even bigger undertaking in the near future. Officially...

WDW News Today

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Still Undergoing Refurbishment at Disneyland Park

Construction continues on Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland. Originally scheduled to be completed at the end of 2021, Disney has not announced a reopening date. The refurbishment seems to have progressed. Before, the submarines had been covered with tarps. Perhaps refurbishment has begun on the ride vehicles now that they are visible.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

The tube network is going to be thrown into chaos this Easter

Surprise, surprise! Here we go again… We’re in for another season of tricky tube travel over Easter, as a looming plan of TfL maintenance closures was just announced. But don’t despair, certain lines are still unaffected, which means that a few lucky Londoners can relish an uninterrupted bank holiday weekend. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know.
TRAFFIC
Time Out Global

Japan's first Bruce Munro artwork is in Niseko – a 1.3km-long light installation

Famous for its powdery white snow and ultra-luxe ski chalets, Niseko is normally considered to be a wintertime destination for avid skiers and snowboarders. Rather than being a seasonal destination, however, this Hokkaido town has a lot to offer in its greener months, especially with a new art installation set to open this summer by English-Australian artist Bruce Munro. The artist is well-known for his expansive site-specific light installations, as seen in his ‘Field of Light’ sculptures which are installed in places around the world including Paso Robles, California as well as Uluru, Australia.
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

South Western Railway is giving away free rounds after work

If there’s anything that will entice Londoners after a gruelling day at the office, it’s probably a free beer. As the weather (hopefully) starts to warm up this month, what better time is there to soak up the sun and socialise with a free first round of after-work drinks?
LIFESTYLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Hibiya Park#Yoyogi Park#Plp Architecture#Ai
Time Out Global

William Morris’s charming Oxfordshire farmhouse is finally reopening to the public

With its bewildering array of intricate prints, wallpaper and curtains, Kelmscott Manor is about to become a place of pilgrimage for fans of William Morris. The pioneering designer, poet and socialist owned the house for more than 20 years, describing it as ‘heaven on earth’. Now, after a £6 million renovation project, the farmhouse in Oxfordshire is reopening to the public.
ECONOMY
Time Out Global

Japan to lift entry ban on 106 countries – but tourists still not allowed

Following the increased daily limit on overseas arrivals, Japan’s border restrictions appear to show signs of easing. The Japan Times reports that the country will now lift its entry ban on 106 countries and regions effective Friday April 8. However, don’t get your hopes up yet – because in...
ASIA
Time Out Global

Marvel at tiny artworks at mindblowing new exhibition ‘Small is Beautiful’

If you've ever fantasised about being a giant, then new art exhibition 'Small is Beautiful' is for you. Coming to London next week after a hit run in Paris, it's packed with teeny-tiny artworks that'll make you feel about 50ft tall. They're made by 32 talented artists with fingers as deft as elves' miniature mitts. As well as 130 artworks, there are 80 photographs on display, making this a seriously big display of tiny art. Plus, there are workshops where kids can try their little hands at making miniatures, and a pop-up shop where you can take home your own thimble-sized delights.
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

This tour firm will take you on an exciting mystery trip around Norway

Know you want to go away, but not sure what kind of trip you fancy? Not much of a planner, but still want a pretty packed schedule? Well, one Norwegian tour firm may have just come up with a solution to both those problems. Up Norway has started offering ‘mystery trips’ where travellers aren’t given any details about where they’re going – and only find out their itinerary when they arrive.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Pride in London has announced this year’s parade route

After two years of Covid-induced cancellations and live streams, Pride in London is coming back as an epic in-person event this year. And because it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, it’s made the entirely fitting decision to retrace the route of the historic inaugural 1972 Pride march.
WORLD
Time Out Global

These are the 30 most popular beers in Japan – ranked

While we all appreciate a good Japanese whisky or a well-made cocktail, sometimes an ice cold beer is all we need, especially when the weather is starting to warm. Step into a bar or convenience store and you’ll be bombarded with an overwhelming variety of beers, which begs the question: ‘What beer is everyone drinking’?
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

The National Museum of Western Art is reopening after an 18-month-long hiatus

After a year and a half of renovations, The National Museum of Western Art – famously designed by French architect and painter Le Corbusier – is finally reopening to visitors this month. Established in 1959, the museum has been closed for maintenance since October 19 2020 but will be back in business starting April 9.
MUSEUMS
Time Out Global

The oldest house in London is available for rent

Forget Bridgerton… have you ever dreamed of living in a pre-Shakespearean dwelling? Well, this fifteenth-century property, called Ancient House, can make your hyper-niche dream come true for a mere £2,200 per month. Labelled as a “cherished relic of a rural past”, this modest two-bedroom home in Walthamstow is...
ECONOMY
Time Out Global

The best places to see cherry blossoms near Chicago

Make the most of cherry blossom season's ephemeral beauty at these prime viewing locations in Chicago and beyond. In Japan, cherry blossom season is a springtime rite of passage. Each year, thousands of people pour into city parks to post up with picnic blankets and admire the pale pink flowers—a tradition called hanami, or flower viewing—before they fall to the ground after just a few short days. Here in the U.S., Chicago is hardly the most well-known city for cherry blossom viewing (that distinction belongs to Washington, D.C., which was famously gifted more than 3,000 cherry trees by Japan in 1912), but you'll still find plenty of good spots for gazing at gorgeous spring blooms. Jostle with crowds at one of the most beautiful gardens in Chicago, take a train to the suburbs or pack your bags for a flower-powered day trip from Chicago—just make sure to plan your visit carefully, because you only have a few days to soak it all in once the blooms hit their peak! Here are some of the best places to see cherry blossoms in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Global

One of Sydney’s top zoos is now home to the city’s only rhino

Calling all Sydney animal lovers: meet Tino, an adorable seven-year-old white rhinoceros who as the latest resident of Blacktown’s Sydney Zoo now holds the distinction of being the city’s only rhino. The big bulky beauty arrived via air freight from New Zealand in a custom-built crate and is...
ANIMALS
Time Out Global

Japan has no immediate plans to reopen for tourism yet

Recently, many Asian countries have started reopening to foreign tourists, but not Japan. The country has had its borders closed for much of the past two years, and we’ve all been wondering the same thing: when will Japan reopen to tourists?. Unfortunately, it seems like international visitors will have...
CORONAVIRUS
Time Out Global

Hong Kong venues may require rapid testing in the future

Speaking at her daily Covid-19 press briefing on Wednesday, chief executive Carrie Lam urges Hongkongers to join the three-day mass rapid testing from April 8 to 10. The self-testing exercise is aimed at helping the government gauge the pandemic situation for resumption of classes and relaxation of social distancing measures on April 21.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

Tokyo is getting a Winnie the Pooh pop-up café in Shinjuku

Disney fans, you’d want to check out this limited-time Winnie the Pooh café that's popping up in Shinjuku’s Odakyu department store. The café is opening for just two short months starting from April 20, just in time for the Golden Week holidays. The menu, which offers...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Best family-friendly restaurants in Hong Kong

Looking to spend some quality time with the family? Well, it's a good thing that Hong Kong has a whole host of fun activities suitable for families of all sizes, from family-friendly hiking trails to countryside farms, and even dining options that we promise won't end with your kid screaming in your face because they don't want to eat their vegetables. We're talking ball pits, slides, jungle gyms, colouring books, toys, cartoons, and food that your little ones will actually want to eat – all under one roof. Keep reading mum and dad, you can thank us later.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

The UK’s most remote pub has been saved by the community

If there’s one thing people in the UK go wild for, it’s pubs. There was the hunt for someone to become the ‘monarch’ of Piel Island, which basically just meant being the pub landlord. There was the controversy over the oldest pub in the country nearly closing down. And now, a community has banded together to save the country’s most remote pub, The Old Forge.
FOOD & DRINKS

