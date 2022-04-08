ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers player grades: L.A. is defeated by Golden State Warriors

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGj0s_0f36MK6N00

In a game that seemed essentially meaningless, at least when it came to its outcome, the Los Angeles Lakers competed hard with the Golden State Warriors for two quarters and change.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all out of action, it was an opportunity for L.A.’s young players to prove themselves on a higher level, and several of them did just that.

The Lakers showed great energy throughout, but even with Stephen Curry not playing for the Warriors, they just had more talent than L.A., as they won 128-112.

This nightmarish season for the Purple and Gold has just two games left in it after tonight.

Stanley Johnson: C+

Johnson played 35 minutes and went just 2-of-7 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 3-of-7 from the free throw line for eight points. His six turnovers (the Lakers as a team had 18) hurt the team’s cause.

He did, however, get six rebounds, and he made a contribution with two steals.

Dwight Howard: A-

Howard threw his weight around, almost like a younger version of himself, and grabbed 12 rebounds while scoring 16 points, several of which came on putbacks after offensive rebounds.

He had a highlight dunk at one point where he threw down an alley-oop pass from Malik Monk.

In his spare time, the former Defensive Player of the Year got one steal and blocked one shot in 25 minutes.

Malik Monk: A-

Monk went after it tonight, putting up 17 shots in 37 minutes and making eight of them to score 24 points. He went 3-of-9 from downtown and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The former Charlotte Hornet had four assists as well, and he even contributed in areas he’s not known for by grabbing seven rebounds and recording one steal and two blocks.

His lone blemish tonight was his four turnovers.

Talen Horton-Tucker: A+

Without James or Westbrook to defer to, Horton-Tucker played free and easy tonight, handling the ball the majority of the time, pushing the pace and attacking, and it paid off handsomely.

He finished with a beastly 40 points on 15-of-28 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

In addition to seeking the rim, he flashed a step-back J from midrange, and he even went 2-of-6 from downtown.

Horton-Tucker also had three assists and made an impact defensively with four steals.

After what has been considered a disappointing season from him, it still looks like he has serious potential as an impact player down the road.

Wenyen Gabriel: B-

Gabriel played 20 minutes and scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting while getting three rebounds.

If he will remain a Laker next season, he has plenty of work to do on his game and his body, but his energy and athleticism will be welcome.

Kent Bazemore: D

In 13 minutes, the former Warrior missed both of his shot attempts and had two rebounds and one blocked shot.

He was expected to be a valuable two-way wing player for the Lakers this season, as he was for Golden State last year, but he has largely failed in that regard.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Davis Seemingly Throws Shade At Frank Vogel: "This Year We Had More Starting Lineups Than We Had Wins."

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roller-coaster ride this season. The high pre-season expectations and the possibility of another championship run came right before the continuous injuries and issues with roster fit that saw them spiral out and end the season without even a chance at a postseason berth. While not much can be done immediately, there have been rumors of big moves in the offseason already.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
NBA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) out on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Thompson has been ruled out and will not be available to face the Spurs on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What Klay being out vs. Spurs means for Warriors, standings

SAN ANTONIO -- The Western Conference playoff standings are as tight as can be in the Warriors' race for the No. 3 seed, and Golden State will be without a red-hot Klay Thompson on Saturday night against the Spurs at AT&T Center. Since returning from a torn Achilles tendon, Thompson...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Dwight Howard
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron Was Asked If He Wants Russell Westbrook Back

The LeBron James-Russell Westbrook experiment was a disaster this year. There’s no way LeBron wants to run it back next season, right?. The Lakers’ season has officially come to an end. They’re not going to the playoffs, Frank Vogel has been fired and another tumultuous offseason is set to begin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit Simeon Wilcher stands out in weekend play

In the first live evaluation period in the AAU season over the weekend, one UNC basketball commit stood out for his play at the EYBL event in Orlando. Tar Heels’ commit Simeon Wilcher was tabbed a standout performer for his play on Friday before ultimately sitting out most of the remainder of the weekend with an ankle injury. 247Sports national writer Dushawn London broke down Wilcher’s night one performance. After a slow first half, North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher really took over the scoring load towards the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Wilcher helped bring his team back in...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reacting to the Boston Celtics' remarkable turnaround since January: From 11-seed to 'best team in basketball'

The Boston Celtics had themselves a historic turnaround midseason under first-year head coach Ime Udoka, seeing the team make the leap from the Eastern Conference’s 11th-place position to nearly stealing the top seed to close out the 2021-22 NBA season is not a feat we see with frequency in the league the Celtics now sit near the top of.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
numberfire.com

Damion Lee out of Warriors' Sunday lineup against New Orleans

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee is not starting in Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lee will play a role with Golden State's second unit after Moses Moody was chosen as Sunday's starter. In 22.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lee to produce 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy