Who Will Buy Bonds the Fed No Longer Wants?

The Fed is widely expected to enact its first 25 basis point interest rate hike, two years after the March 2020 pandemic lockdowns and stock market crash. For over the last century, the policy of the U.S. Forest Service has generally been to put out forest fires immediately after they're reported. However, over time, environmentalists made the startling realization that the policy was backfiring. The landscapes of the Western US were shaped over millions of years by occasional, low-intensity fires that removed excess brush and kept ecosystems in balance. Immediately putting out every fire didn't mean that wildfires would cease to exist though. What it meant was the amount of dead brush and fuel would continually build over the following decades, and that when fires inevitably did happen, they would be catastrophic.

BUSINESS ・ 26 DAYS AGO