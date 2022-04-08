ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Will Buy Bonds the Fed No Longer Wants?

By Marcus Ashworth
 3 days ago

The bond-market beatings will continue until morale improves. It's not been much fun investing in fixed income in recent months. The three-year U.S. Treasury yield, for example, has risen fivefold since the start of October;...

Bloomberg

Stocks Jump on China Vow; Bonds Steady Before Fed: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia jumped Wednesday amid a rally in technology shares and a pledge from China to keep capital markets stable, while Treasuries held steady as investors awaited the Federal Reserve decision. An Asia-Pacific share gauge added some 3% and a Chinese tech index rebounded from brutal selloff, soaring as...
MARKETS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Stock gains fade, bond yields rise after Fed raises rates

U.S. stock indexes shed much of their early gains Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. As Wall Street largely anticipated, the central bank announced it was increasing its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move marks a shift in policy by the Fed away from maintaining ultra-low interest rates as it seeks to tame persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Fed Meeting Preview: Buy Or Sell The Ides Of March?

The Fed is widely expected to enact its first 25 basis point interest rate hike, two years after the March 2020 pandemic lockdowns and stock market crash. For over the last century, the policy of the U.S. Forest Service has generally been to put out forest fires immediately after they're reported. However, over time, environmentalists made the startling realization that the policy was backfiring. The landscapes of the Western US were shaped over millions of years by occasional, low-intensity fires that removed excess brush and kept ecosystems in balance. Immediately putting out every fire didn't mean that wildfires would cease to exist though. What it meant was the amount of dead brush and fuel would continually build over the following decades, and that when fires inevitably did happen, they would be catastrophic.
BUSINESS
Person
Paul Volcker
Person
Lael Brainard
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Federal Reserve Chair#U S Treasury
Bloomberg

Stocks, Bonds Stumble on Risks From Inflation, Fed: Markets Wrap

Stocks and bonds nursed losses Tuesday as the war in Ukraine and looming U.S. monetary-policy tightening to quell inflation hit sentiment. Asian equities fell for a third session amid a drop in Chinese shares, including another selloff in the technology sector. Robust economic data in China failed to ease the gloom much. A weaker yen helped export-reliant Japan to climb.
STOCKS
CNBC

How the Fed's rate increase may affect your bond portfolio

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 to combat surging prices. This may affect retirees since market interest rates and bond prices typically move in opposite directions. Bonds with a shorter duration are less sensitive to rate changes and may offer some protection. Bond investors...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Stocks Fall as Treasury 10-Year Yield Tops 2.75%: Markets Wrap

Stocks and bonds retreated Monday as investors focused on inflation and the impact of policy tightening by central banks. Most groups in the S&P 500 fell, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed major benchmarks. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed through 2.75% for the first time since March 2019 after the Federal Reserve last week signaled sharp rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction to curb price pressures. Oil resumed its decline as China’s largest coronavirus outbreak in two years heightens concerns about demand from the world’s biggest crude importer.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Has the Federal Reserve Lost the Fight Against Inflation?

Has the Federal Reserve lost control of inflation and, by extension, the economy? No doubt, consumers are feeling the pain, with inflation rates in the U.S. the highest since the early 1980s. But does this mark a secular change in the economy or something that may prove relatively fleeting? Bloomberg Radio’s Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller hosted a discussion on the issue with Bloomberg Opinion columnists Bill Dudley, the former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and Matthew Winker, editor-in-chief emeritus of Bloomberg News. This is an edited transcript of their conversation.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Too Cheap to Ignore, Emerging Dollar Bonds to Fly With Fed

As the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates this week, investors are searching for assets that can outperform amid tighter monetary conditions and a strengthening dollar. Emerging-market dollar bonds are starting to look like a bargain. The extra yield offered by developing-nation sovereign debt over U.S. Treasuries has risen...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Paying With Bitcoin in the World’s Crypto Capital Is Infuriating

What really happens in El Salvador when you settle up with the cabbie, the waiter, and the peanut vendor. THE SIGN AT El Salvador International Airport beckons like a message from the future. “Chivo,” it reads in slick blue script. Slang for “cool,” the word signals that Bitcoin are welcome at passport control, along with the almighty dollar and credit card.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Top African Telco Taps JPMorgan to Separate Fintech Unit

MTN Group Ltd., Africa’s largest phone company, is working with advisers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the planned separation of its financial technology business, people with knowledge of the matter said. The carrier said last month it aims to complete a carveout of the business by the end...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

RBC Poised to Give Rich Clients Access to Private Credit Market

Royal Bank of Canada is in talks with several fund providers to steer individual investors into the burgeoning private-credit market. The discussions include Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions and Blue Owl Capital Inc., among others, people familiar with the matter said. These firms have become a bigger source of financing to companies as banks retrench from risky lending. RBC’s goal is to bring hard-to-trade corporate debt -- and the promise of higher returns than plain vanilla bonds -- to its clients.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Yellen to Lay Out Broad Principles for Regulation of Digital Assets

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a digital dollar would take years to develop if the U.S. decides to proceed with one, underscoring a deliberate approach by American policy makers as they flesh out their regulatory plans to address the rapid spread of digital assets. U.S. regulators are now engaged in...
U.S. POLITICS
Bloomberg

War in Ukraine Unlikely to Deter ECB From December Rate Hike

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The European Central Bank will look past threats to economic growth from the war in Ukraine, ending asset purchases in the summer and setting the stage for a first interest-rate increase in more than a decade in December, according to a survey of economists.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

EU and U.K. Near Conclusion of Fishing Rights Dispute, FT Says

Follow us at @BloombergUK for the latest news and analysis. The dispute between the European Union and the U.K. over fishing permits is nearing its conclusion as almost all the contested licenses have been granted to French vessels, the Financial Times reported.
U.K.
Bloomberg

Trudeau Taxes Speculators to Cool World’s Hottest Housing Market

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attempting to rein in one of the world’s most expensive housing markets. In its budget on Thursday, his government unveiled a raft of policies designed to make housing more affordable. They include moves to curb demand through taxes on speculators, a freeze on home purchases by foreigners and a ban on blind bidding wars. But Trudeau’s also pursuing an ambitious plan to double the pace of new home construction over the next decade.
REAL ESTATE

