Jennifer Cecil an Ashton resident was looking for a way to serve members of her community when she came across operationpaperback.org. As she found more out about the project she felt it would be the perfect match for her "I come from a military background with military family members. I'm an avid reader, and what they do is they collect gently used paperback books from all 50 states, and they mail them overseas to active military members, to military members in the United States, to VA hospitals and the Wounded Warrior Project." Cecil says.

