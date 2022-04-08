Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 02:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Camden; Charlton; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Nassau County in northeastern Florida North central Baker County in northeastern Florida Southwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Ware County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 223 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Race Pond to 7 miles southwest of Folkston to 6 miles north of Taylor, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Kingsland, Hilliard, Folkston, Woodbine, Homeland, Kings Ferry, Tarboro and Colesburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO