Reno, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) is bringing forward legislation to spread awareness and prevent human trafficking. One of two bills Senator Cortez Masto is introducing aims to gather more information on social media's part in targeting victims online. It's estimated more than 30% of sex trafficking victims are recruited on social media platforms. The bill will allow more research on how predators use social media to lure victims.

NEVADA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO