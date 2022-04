The last year or two have been interesting, as we’ve navigated COVID-19 and found our way back to “normal” when it comes to sporting events. But, among everything else, something is happening this year that we all should be excited about. Tiger Woods is returning to Augusta National. And he’s looking to add another green jacket to his collection by winning The Masters for a record-tying sixth time. Arguably one of the best golfers to ever swing a club, Tiger has a rich PGA history. And his talent was evident from a young age.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO