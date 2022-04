The562’s coverage of Long Beach State volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit naplesislandcarwash.com to learn more. The Long Beach State men’s volleyball team looked every bit of a national championship contender on Friday night in the Walter Pyramid, in an impressive sweep of No. 10 UCSD. The Beach struggled to get in rhythm in the first set but won it in extra points before settling in and sweeping the Tritons, 31-29, 25-18, 25-12.

