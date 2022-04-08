This Is the County in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 375 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 157 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 298 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ford County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Ford County stands at 485 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Champaign-Urbana metro area, Ford County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Ford County, IL 485 65 32,811 4,396 2 Piatt County, IL 140 23 26,755 4,395 3 Champaign County, IL 137 287 29,841 62,502

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .